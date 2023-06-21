Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act introduced in Congress

WASHINGTON — It's been more than five-years since former University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair died of heatstroke after collapsing during practice.

An independent investigation found inadequate tools were used to cool McNair down.

One recommendation coming out of the investigation was the creation of an emergency action plan.

On Wednesday Maryland's Congressional Delegation introduced the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-07) introduced the bill in the United States House of Representatives, while Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) introduced companion legislation in the United States Senate.

The bill requires college athletic programs to create, implement, and rehearse specific heat illness emergency action plans (EAPs) in consultation with local emergency responders, including the operation and use of cold-water immersion equipment, in order to avoid heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

“Jordan McNair’s death was avoidable. We owe it to him and his family to do everything we can to ensure such a tragedy is not repeated,” said Cardin. “Awareness of the warning signs, coupled with strong and consistent emergency procedures are important for keeping our student-athletes healthy, especially in extreme temperatures."

The proposed bill has already received the support of McNair's father, Martin, who launched a foundation in his son's name.

“I strongly support the introduction of the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act primarily to help improve player safety at the collegiate level of competition from this 100 percent preventable injury," said Martin McNair.