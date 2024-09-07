Community prays, remembers Joppatowne High School shooting victim

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Hours after authorities announced 15-year-old Warren Grant had died after he was shot at Joppatowne High School, a group of neighbors, religious leaders and community members bowed their heads in prayer at the school.

"It's just been a sad day," said Daniel Mele, Senior Pastor at Towne Baptist Church, located not far from the school.

Members of the church's youth group go to school at Joppatowne High School.

"Very traumatizing. They've been texting our youth director and just giving updates. Horrified, shocked, saddened," Mele told WMAR.

Grief and sorrow were palpable, during what should be a high-spirited time for the school community.

"Praying for the community, and the rest of the kids and teachers," Mike Nolan, founder of Harford County-based Breathe 379, "Not only here, but everywhere."

Nolan, an alumnus of Joppatowne High School, said it was shocking and heartbreaking to learn what had happened. His niece graduated from the school last year.

"Just wanted to be a community and come together. It's not a good time, not a good way to come together. But sometimes this is what draws folks together, as unfortunate as that is, but it's important to know that we're here together," Nolan added.

READ MORE: Student killed in Joppatowne High School shooting, alleged gunman arrested

A concrete anchor, in front of the school whose mascot is the 'Mariner,' held two candles. A note underneath read 'rest peacefully, Warren.'

Grant died after another student, a 16-year-old, allegedly pulled a gun during a bathroom fight on Friday.

Students were evacuated and reunited with parents at a nearby church.

Harford County Schools said it has not made a decision whether classes would be held Monday.