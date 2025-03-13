Johns Hopkins University says USAID cuts forced loss of nearly 2,000 positions in over 40 countries

BALTIMORE — Funding cuts made to the United States Agency for International Development have hit home, at Johns Hopkins University.

The university confirmed through a statement released Thursday that the cuts led to the loss of 1,975 positions in 44 countries internationally and 247 cuts in the United States.

This statement comes days after university president Ronald Daniels sent a letter to students, faculty, and staff warning about a reduction in work.

"For our colleagues involved with medical and public health work around the globe, the unexpected stoppage of foreign aid funds has resulted in the suspension and now termination of most of our USAID grant portfolio at Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for Communication Programs, and the School of Medicine, which totals more than $800 million. Because of these funding terminations, we are in the process of winding down USAID grant-related activities in Baltimore and internationally, including impactful work to provide maternal and infant care, prevent the spread of diseases, and provide clean drinking water," Daniels said.

In the statement provided Thursday, the university said an additional 29 international and 78 domestic employees will be furloughed with a reduced schedule.

U.S.-based employees will be given at least 60 days of advance notice before the reductions or furloughs take effect, per the university.

"Johns Hopkins is immensely proud of the work done by our colleagues in Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the School of Medicine to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, life-saving efforts around the world," the university said.

The university added that they are providing "comprehensive support with additional benefits, assistance, and resources" to help employees to navigate the transition and explore new opportunities.

They will follow local employment laws for international employees.