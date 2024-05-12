Johns Hopkins University and student protesters reach an agreement to end encampment

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University and student protesters have reached an agreement to dismantle encampments at the Homewood campus following a 14-day student-led demonstration demanding transparency about the institution's involvement with Israel.

One of the students' primary demands is for the University to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

In a release Sunday, the agreement details that protesters are to take down the encampment on May 12, non-university affiliates taking part are to vacate the premises, with all parties' vow not to restart.

In return, the University promised to provide a timely review of the protesters' key question of divestment.

"Bringing this situation to a peaceful resolution has been an urgent priority for us since it began almost two weeks ago. Hopkins is deeply committed to free expression, but it has to be done safely and in a manner that respects university rules and norms," said JHU President Ron Daniels.

The protest began on April 29.

In addition to reviewing the list, the University pledged to conclude student conduct proceedings arising out of the encampment, provided the protesters agreed not to disrupt university activities, including graduation commencements.

The exemptions are for protesters who are allegedly involved in violence, assault, property damage, discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or threats during the duration of the protest.

"This is a truly difficult time in our world and at our University, with the anguish of the ongoing conflict and human tragedy in Israel and Gaza, said Daniels. "It is my fervent hope that at Hopkins, we can together continue our focus on the important work of a university – to engage in dialogue and learning regarding challenging and complex issues such as these."