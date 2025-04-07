Johns Hopkins doctor warns NIH grant funding cuts putting essential science years behind

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins Medical is the largest recipient of NIH funds in the country. But with those funds indefinitely held by the Trump Administration one local doctor is speaking up about how this is putting important medical research years behind.

"I love science. I love studying the brain," said Dr. Bigos.

Dr. Kristin Bigos has spent her entire career studying what makes the brain tick.

"I think it's the final frontier."

As an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins medicine, her focus is learning chemical reasons why some people have difficulties with cognitive function. If you've ever had to tell a relative, they can't drive any more, this is why.

"Cognitive and behavioral disorders are very widespread. They're one of the most common disorders in in the world," she said.

The amount of research to understand and find a treatment for such a complex issue takes more time and money than a drug company is willing to spend. That's where academic institutions like Johns Hopkins step in with the help of funding grants from NIH.

Dr. Bigos feels passionately about her work in foundation research, "we're really doing this for the benefit of society. And to develop drugs for patient populations that we care a lot about."

She says over 95% of drugs start in an academic lab.

Dr. Bigos focuses on the chemical reasons a person's brain might be in decline.

"For example, what are the steps taken to leave your house in the morning and remember to do all the things like lock your door and turn off certain lights," she said.

Last year, she applied for an NIH grant to look at two chemicals, NAAG and glutamate and their essential role in firing signals in the brain.

"The part of the brain that really drives human and primate behavior and cognition."

It takes months to receive grant approval from NIH, then the new administration suddenly cut off all funding.

"We were meant to go in February to a council meeting and that got postponed indefinitely," Dr. Bigos said.

NIH officials have gone radio silent on nearly all grants. Unfortunately, Dr. Bigos' study was supposed to start April first. She says this has happened with thousands of studies across the country. Sending a lot of scientific advancement into the dark.

She says graduate and post doctorate students starting out in research are in a particular bind because this is a critical time for them to compete for funding and start their work in the kind of biological science that will lead to the drugs of tomorrow.

And in her case, she sees no reason why it should be held up. Dr. Bigos referenced a recent study which she says showed for every dollar invested in academic scientific research, two and a half dollars of economic activity was generated.

Her research truly is one that would benefit society at large. "My work has not been flagged as controversial, or against any of the executive orders and so I would hope that there's bi-partisan support in cognitive disorders especially of aging since this is something that effects many, many families including mine."

Dr. Bigos is hopeful all medical research funding is restored before progress on treatments face a long-term disruption. "If there is not a pipeline of people to come after me, and to fund the research, then this is going to take generations to fix."

It takes a complicated pipeline to fix a complicated problem. One that, until now, began with NIH funding.

Johns Hopkins released a letter to the community detailing the impacts of the cuts. It can be read here.

Recently, top researchers from across the country wrote an Open Letter to the American People laying out how and why the United States' investment in scientific research is so important. You can read that letter here.