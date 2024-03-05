Johns Hopkins Chief Diversity Officer stepping down following controversial remarks in January

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins Medicine is in search of a new Chief Diversity Officer.

Dr. Sherita Golden is stepping down from the role, Hopkins confirmed Tuesday.

She will remain with Hopkins as a Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Back in January Golden came under fire for offensive language used in an online monthly news letter.

In that letter, Golden labeled Whites, Christians, males, heterosexuals, middle class and English speaking people among those "privileged."

This resulted in some calling for her firing, including Maryland Congressman Andy Harris who described the newsletter as a "racist memo."

RELATED: Johns Hopkins Chief Diversity Officer apologizes for offensive news letter, Congressman calls for firing

Golden later apologized and retracted the comments.

According to a letter sent by Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO, Dr. Theodore DeWeese, it was Golden's decision to step down.

"She has been a valuable member of the Johns Hopkins Medicine leadership team, and, like many of you, we wanted her to stay in her role, but we respect her decision," DeWeese wrote to the Hopkins community. "This work takes courage, and we are profoundly grateful to Dr. Golden for her grace under pressure, her poise in the face of adversity, and her dedication to the mission and work of ODIHE."

Inez Stewart, chief human resources officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine, has been named interim Chief Diversity Officer.

A committee will be formed to conduct a national search to fill the position permanently.