Johns Hopkins Chief Diversity Officer apologizes for offensive news letter, Congressman calls for firing

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins Medicine's Chief Diversity Officer is backtracking on offensive language published in a recent news letter.

Dr. Sherita Golden issued an apology for labeling White people, Christians, males, heterosexuals, middle class and English speaking people among those who are "privileged."

The controversial comments were written by Golden in an online monthly news letter from the Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity.

Republican Maryland Congressman Andy Harris issued this lengthy statement calling for Golden's firing over what he considered a "racist memo."

“This kind of woke discrimination has no place in modern healthcare and science. In light of this diversity memo, patients who consider Johns Hopkins for their healthcare should think twice if they belong in one of the listed categories about whether or not they will receive appropriate care or be treated as second class individuals at Hopkins. This blatant discriminatory sentiment is contrary to all the principles held dear in America, and certainly not expected from an institution that receives hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the federal government – including dollars to fund that office of Chief Diversity Officer. The only appropriate action on the part of Johns Hopkins Medicine is to fire that individual immediately.”

Johns Hopkins responded saying the language used by Golden "contradicts the values of Johns Hopkins as an institution." They added Golden "sincerely acknowledged this mistake and retracted the language used in the message."