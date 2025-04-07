John Harbaugh is one of the most overrated coaches in the NFL?

Ravens brass let their money do the talking at the end of March.

Going into the final year of his contract, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh recently received a three-year contract extension.

This comes after the Ravens won the AFC North with a 12-5 record last season. However, the Ravens suffered a gut-wrenching loss in Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.

It seems fans aren't as sure about Coach Harbaugh as the Ravens front office is.

In a new study done by the Action Network, Harbaugh was rated #10 on a list ranking the "most overrated head coaches in the NFL."

Action Network says it found 4,940 mentions of Harbaugh being called "overrated" across social media.

On the list, AFC North rival coach Mike Tomlin was rated #1. Former beloved Ravens D Coordinator Mike Macdonald was rated #2.

The offensive wiz kid on the west coast Kyle Shanahan came in at #4. John's brother Jim sits at #5.

Perhaps the most shocking is the coach who has been in the Super Bowl almost every year recently, Andy Reid at #7.

Here's the list in full:

Mike Tomlin - Pittsburgh Steelers - 10,980 mentions Mike Macdonald - Seattle Seahawks - 10,800 mentions Sean Payton - Denver Broncos - 10,380 mentions Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers - 7,860 mentions Jim Harbaugh - Los Angeles Chargers - 7,720 mentions Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions - 7,480 mentions Andy Reid - Kansas City Chiefs - 6,760 mentions Dan Quinn - Washington Commanders - 6,240 mentions Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins - 5,740 mentions John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens - 4,940 mentions

For all those who have had the privilege to walk the halls of Ravens X/Twitter, social media at large, or Baltimore sports radio, know John Harbaugh is a polarizing topic.

For half of the fanbase, John is one of the few coaches who exemplifies stability.

After all, he has a Super Bowl ring, coaches for one of the most respected franchises in the league, and has only had two losing seasons during his tenure.

The other half of the Ravens nest believes Harbaugh's Super Bowl ring was a long time ago, and under his leadership, the franchise has squandered two rosters which acquired the number one seed in the AFC and have fallen short of a team's potential with a generational quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

As it stands, this Ravens roster before the upcoming draft looks to make some noise again this season.

Will they finally get over the hump? Well, fans won't know until January.