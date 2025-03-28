Ravens, John Harbaugh agree to terms on three-year contract extension

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.

Harbaugh, 62, was entering the final year of his contract.

Since being named head coach in 2008, Harbaugh has become the Ravens' all-time winningest head coach with a 185-115 record.

He won a Super Bowl title in 2012 and the Ravens have clinched 12 playoff berths under his tenure, which is only behind Andy Reid.

Harbaugh is the second-longest tenured coach only behind Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

With this extension, he will be tied to the Ravens through the 2028 season.