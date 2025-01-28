JOANN closing in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — JOANN craft store is closing its longtime Owings Mills store - the second Baltimore County store to close in recent years.

The store is in the Garrison Forest Plaza, on Reisterstown Road at Owings Mills Boulevard.

It will be replaced by KC Beauty Mart, according to the leasing map. (Party City is also closing at that shopping center, since the company's shutting down nationwide. A new tenant has not been announced.)

The store has already been removed from the company website.

JOANN also closed its store in Cockeysville in recent years.

JOANN still has stores in Bel Air, Westminster, Parkville, and Columbia.

The company did not respond to a request for comment about whether any other Maryland stores will be closing.