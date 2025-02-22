Jimmy's Famous Seafood will not return to Camden Yards this season

BALTIMORE — Jimmy's Famous Seafood will not return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards this season, a spokesperson with the Orioles said.

Earlier this year, the Orioles announced the Birdland Value Menu would debut this upcoming season, with beer and food valued at $5 or less.

RELATED: Orioles to offer $5 beer & food all season long at Camden Yards

Jimmy's contract with the O's, which was announced back in March of 2022, was not renewed.

"We are constantly evaluating our business operation and as their contract term was coming to an end, we made the decision to go in a different direction," the spokesperson said.

The restaurant initially took over a fixed location near the Section 72 concourse of Oriole Park and has served patrons since then.

At the time the partnership was announced, Jimmy's co-owner Antonios Minadakis couldn't hold in his emotions, stating he grew up as an Orioles fan.

"It’s an emotional day that I’ve always dreamed of – ensuring our father’s legacy will always be remembered. I know he is smiling down,” he said.

WMAR reached out to Jimmy's for comment and is currently awaiting a response.