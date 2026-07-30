Jewish rabbi sues Maryland County's gun ban in houses of worship

BALTIMORE — A Jewish orthodox synagogue and rabbi are suing a Maryland County over a newly implemented local law that bans licensed gun permit holders from carrying within 100 yards of so called “places of public assembly," including houses of worship.

Rabbi J. Menashe Shapiro and the Silver Spring Jewish Center, Inc. allege Montgomery County's Expedited Bill 23-26 violates their First Amendment right to free exercise of religion as well as various aspects of the Second and Fourteenth Amendments' right to keep and bear arms.

Citing the October 7, 2023 antisemitic terrorist attacks against Israel, Shapiro and company believe the right to carry applies to vulnerable communities like Jewish Americans namely for self defense purposes.

The lawsuit accuses the Montgomery County government of making it impossible for Shapiro to even walk to his synagogue without potentially violating the law.

"The only path between his home and his synagogue requires him to walk within 100 yards of two public schools, two private schools, two parks, and three other houses of worship—each one a “place of public assembly,” the lawsuit states.

Shapiro specifically mentions how on the Sabbath and Jewish holidays, he's required by Jewish law to walk to the synagogue for communal prayer multiple times daily.

According to the lawsuit, Shapiro is also a member of the synagogue's volunteer security team, all of whom are licensed by the State of Maryland to carry, yet the law bans them from doing so inside the synagogue.

"This ban could not come at a worse time for Montgomery County’s Jewish community," the lawsuit continues. "Just a short time after the firebombing in Boulder, the arson attack on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence, and—close to home— the shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum, Montgomery County seeks to deprive Jews of their ability to defend themselves at their most Jewish moment: praying in synagogues. Jewish law requires Jews to defend themselves when necessary. Montgomery County would rather declare open season."

Shaprio contends it would be too costly and run afoul of religious values if the synagogue was forced to hire armed security.

New Civil Liberties Alliance is representing Shapiro and the synagogue in asking a Maryland Federal District Court judge to block the law under the Supreme Court's Bruen precedent which ruled "proper cause," not be required for a concealed carry permit.