JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — Usually Wednesday nights at J'Ville Grill are kind of slow, but that wasn't the story this week.

Neighbors are supporting neighbors in Jarrettsville.

WATCH: Jarrettsville community supports family after lightning strike burns down home Jarrettsville community supports family after home burns down

This—after a lightning strike caused the Kriebel family's home to burn down a couple of weeks ago and they lost everything.

Thankfully they weren’t home, but their two dogs were and tragically died in the flames.

Susan Linkous remembers exactly where she was that day.

“We actually were sitting here at the bar when it happened, my husband and I. And we were like, Oh my gosh, look at the lightning because it’s right that way, and we saw the burst of smoke," Linkous said.

So when she heard J'Ville Grille was holding a fundraiser for the family, she didn’t hesitate to come out and support.

“Jarrettsville is a small community, and even though you might not know someone, you’re always part of the community to raise money and help when needed.”

General manager Nicole Chappell told WMAR 2 News 20 percent of all sales will be donated directly to the family.

That's in addition to live music and raffles with all proceeds for the Kriebels.

“It’s just something that we all do; we all step in together to help out. Even though the Creamery did their own fundraiser, as soon as I said I was doing one, they dropped off gift cards to put in one of our baskets as well," Chappell said.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly also showed support, saying this is what his county is all about.

“This is a great local family who was really met with incredible tragedy, and this is it: the neighbors are all coming in here contributing and raising funds to help them out. And I’m just proud to be up here and support this volunteer effort," Cassilly said.

Chappell said they'll continue to support the Kriebel family as they work to get back on their feet.

“Whether we know you or not, we’re all family up here.”

There's an online donation fund for the family.