Jaire Alexander speaks out on mental health issues faced during Ravens tenure

Former Ravens defensive back Jaire Alexander recently opened up about his mental health struggles during his time in Baltimore.

Alexander, who was signed by the Ravens in June 2025, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that he loved his time in Baltimore but didn't love the position he was in.

He said he had a "bunch of internal battles" with himself.

"At corner, you need the ultimate confidence in your abilities, and I felt it slipping away," Alexander said. "It was at this moment I contemplated if I was making the right decision for my career."

During the season, Alexander made only two in-game appearances for the Ravens.

In November, Baltimore traded Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

More than a week after the trade, Alexander made the decision to step away from football to get himself right physically and mentally.

Alexander said what helped him get through the hard times was not just God and his family, but his "really cool" teammates in Baltimore who made it fun to be there.

He added that he felt like he let the organization down.

"My family and friends would drive up to see me and I wasn't even playing in games," Alexander said. "I never questioned God, but why me? All this while having a smile on my face."

Alexander called football a "gladiator sport," adding that once the confidence has gone, "it's time to hang it up."

He concluded the post by thanking Ravens fans for embracing him, then thanking Eric DeCosta for believing in him and for the "unlimited therapy sessions" he had during his time in Baltimore to help him navigate through the struggles.

In the comments of the post, former and current Ravens players showed love for Alexander.

"Love, gangsta," said former Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell.

"Much love, crib," said Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker.

"We locked in, muddy," said former Ravens safety Sanoussi Kane.

The comment section was filled with messages of love, prayers, and positive affirmations for Alexander, applauding his courage to speak out during challenging times.