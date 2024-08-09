ANNAPOLIS, Md — Despite living a mile away from downtown, John Bildahl knew he couldn't miss this historic flooding in his city.

"I've seen this before, but I didn't want to miss this one cause I knew this was a big one," he said. "I'm a photographer, so I wanted to get a picture of people with motorboats going by stores."

People like Will Sizemore, who lives 15 minutes away in Arnold, brought a kayak out to the dock.

"I've never done this before. I've never seen Annapolis this flooded before," said Sizemore.

According to Nicole Torres with the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, preliminary reports say the flooding was 4.1 feet above average.

"High tide was around 9 am this morning, which went all the up to Market House, and then Compromise Street was completely closed," Torres said.

Flooding in the area happens frequently.

"We advise folks not to walk through the water just because it's hard to see and to know what exactly is underneath the water, and for vehicles, it's especially dangerous because it only takes 12 inches of water to lift a vehicle," Torres added.

She says the city is working on flood mitigation plans like a City Dock project to prevent this from happening.