'I’ve always wanted to be on that stage': Towson girl touring country in Broadway play

BALTIMORE — It’s not often you get to tour the country performing on Broadway and even landing a spot at the place you're from.

For one local girl, that's exactly what she's doing this weekend here in Baltimore.

10-year-old Hazel Vogel, a Towson native, brings her dream home to the stage here in Baltimore for Les Mis at the Hippodrome.

Friends and family greet the young star with hugs and pictures during a gathering before she prepares to take the stage.

Vogel has been on the road performing in different cities for the past four months after getting the role of Cosette in the Broadway tour of Les Mis.

An opportunity that came about after she caught the attention of some organizations during a camp in New York a few summers back.

"They asked me to come up to New York to do an audition, then the next day I got a call back and my parents, about a week and half later, heard that I got the role,” said Vogel.

Getting to explore different parts of the country is exciting, but this weekend she says the performances will really hit home.

"There's so many different cities we get to go to but this is definitely the most exciting one out of them," Vogel explained.

Something she has dreamt of her whole life, now she gets to play the part.

"It's very crazy and it's also really fun because I get to be performing on a stage that I’ve seen so many different plays on and I’ve always wanted to be on that stage," Vogel stated.

She says her next stop is Chicago, but until then, she's soaking up all the time with friends and family in the meantime.

Les Mis will be at the Hippodrome until February 12.

But her mom says tickets are limited, so if you want to catch the performance click here.