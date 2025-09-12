It's the weekend of festivals! Here's a look at your weekend planner.

The Maryland Seafood Festival- Sat.-Sun.: The Maryland Seafood Festival is tomorrow and Sunday at Sandy Point State Park. You can watch the crab soup cook off, the crab cake eating competition, and enjoy a variety of seafood dishes. Tickets are 15 dollars, and kids under 12 are free.

MD Wine Fest- Sat.: Sample wines from around the region at the Maryland Wine Festival. It's tomorrow at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster. They have of course lots of wine to try!

Food, music and arts and craft vendors. It goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BMore Book Fest- Sat.-Sun.: Find your next great read at the Baltimore Book Festival. It runs tomorrow and Sunday in the Waverly neighborhood. You can meet local authors, check out the workshops, the interactive activities for kids, and peruse thousands of books.

Dog Fest- Sat.: Calling all dog lovers! Head to the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown tomorrow for Dogfest. It goes from 11 am to 4 pm. There will be dog games, contests, demonstrations vendors, and a pool and agility course. There will also be food and drinks for their humans!

1975 Baltimore Colts Reunion-Sat.: Celebrate the Ravens home opener by going down memory lane at Union Craft Brewing. Players and fans will reminisce on that magical 1975 season, enjoy programs with members of the team, and enjoy Union Craft's limited edition "Corralin' the Colts" beer in honor of the team. The team will also be honored at Sunday's game.

Baltimore "Hon" Festival- Sat.: Hey Hon! The Baltimore "Hon" Festival has found a new location. This year, it will coincide with the 50th annual Essex Day Festival. You can test your fluency in "bawlmerese", compete for the best beehive hairdo, and don your best 50's and 60's fashion. The festival goes from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 400 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD, 21221.

