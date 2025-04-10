BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders broke ground on the second phase of the Rash Field Park renovation project Thursday, beginning the second part of a collective effort to transform the Inner Harbor waterfront space.

The project will add volleyball and pickleball courts, gardens, a large open lawn, an urban beach, and a new kayak launch to the southern banks of the Inner Harbor.

"It's really a place for Baltimore," said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership.

Phase one of the renovation, completed in 2021, focused on children's activities with the addition of a skateboarding area, pavilion, and nature play area. Phase two emphasizes recreation for both youth and adults, Schwartz told a crowd of several dozen people early Thursday afternoon.

"This is a bold vision, this is something that, it took a lot of big ideas. It took a sense of disbelief of, how do we take what's been here for decades and imagine a new future?" said Bill Ferguson (D), the Maryland State Senate President.

The State of Maryland contributed $14 million to the Waterfront Partnership, and the City of Baltimore committed the remaining $4 million to fully fund the project, a news release said.

WMAR Rash Field Park's first phase included a 'nature play' area.

"Everyone knows having green space, and communities where kids can run and play and grow means a lot," said Reginald Moore, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Director. "It's not just about kids. It's about adults, having the chance to engage and connect with the community. And what better place to enjoy the waterfront where you can come and be a part of this?"

Leaders expect the renovation project to be completed by summer 2026.

