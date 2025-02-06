"It's impossible," Perry Hall neighbors struggle living next to dangerous road

PERRY HALL, Md. — Home is supposed to be where you feel safest, but that hasn't been the reality for Euclides Bravo and his family.

"Just going to the front yard and just walking around with your dog, throwing a ball or whatever. It's kind of impossible here," Bravo said.

He told WMAR 2 News after living along Silver Spring Road for five years, the sound of speeding is all too familiar.

"Since then I've seen probably seven crashes there or accidents and awful accidents, actually, at that intersection there. Look at this," he said as he motioned to drivers on the road, "It's supposed to be 35 miles per hour, and you can see people driving by 50 miles per hour, 55 miles per hour."

He said he's fearful every time he comes home.

"Just trying to stop here to enter my driveway is impossible. I'm always scared watching my mirror, making sure that nobody's gonna hit me in the back."

And all the chaos has left him with one question.

"What can we do as a community to actually stop this, you know?"

That's the million-dollar question Baltimore County Councilman David Marks is trying to answer.

Marks received statistics from Baltimore County Police showing from 2023 to 2024 crashes along Silver Spring have increased from 55 accidents to 63.

But he told WMAR 2 News it won't be easy to fix the problem.

"There really are limited options. You can't put speed bumps on a major quarter like this; state law only allows you to put speed cameras in school zones, and the police aren't everywhere 24/7. So, we really have to re-engineer the roads and physically tackle the way the roads are created," he said.

Euclides can only hope for something to change soon so his kids can just be kids.

"I have two kids, a four-year-old and one-year-old. It's impossible to have them here with me. To do gardening in the springtime is like it's impossible for us."

If anyone wants to put their two cents in on the issue, Councilman Marks will be holding a town hall meeting at Perry Hall High School on March 19th.