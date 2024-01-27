"It's full circle" Ravens Tattoo Guy ready for the Super Bowl tattoo

BALTIMORE — One fan, Nic Cullison loves the Ravens, so much that he has 31 tattoos of them. It's a memory that goes a little further than a thought.

Will this weekend be the final tattoo before the Super Bowl?

They call him the ‘Ravens Tattoo Guy’. Why you may ask? Well ever since September of 2021 when the Ravens beat the Chiefs, Nic Cullison pledged to get a tattoo every time Baltimore won. Until they win the Super Bowl, and he's stuck to it.

"Honestly that first one started off as a joke it kind of went into that are you going to continue this?" said Nic.

31 wins and 31 tattoos later Cullison's got some skin in the game. As for his wife Naomi Cullison, she's on board.

"I am always down for anything I'm his biggest supporter and so especially when he says something crazy like that I’m going to hold him to it, because why not,” said Naomi.

So much that she's the one giving the tattoos. "A couple weeks before the Ravens game my old senior chief actually gifted me a tattoo machine," said Naomi.

When it comes time to pick what the winning tattoo will look like, they both say it's a spur of the moment decision.

"We don't pre-plan anything, we wait until the game happens to see what actually happens and then right after that we hit the drawing board,” said Nic.

"We both kinda just like say things until we can form a design together," said Naomi.

Basically you can call him raven's thighs.

"They're all on my thighs,” said Nic."This was a mixture of a couple of the seasons and then they're all the way over here too."

From Joppatown Maryland, Nic is in the military and stationed in Oklahoma, but you better believe he's back in Baltimore for the playoffs.

"It's full circle, this first tattoo I got was Chiefs Ravens cause I was supposed to be at that game,” said Nic. “I didn't get to go cause I couldn't get off for work so then we did the tattoo now here we are the biggest game in Baltimore history for the Ravens in my opinion and a lot of people's opinion and now it' Chiefs Ravens again.”

With no turning back, Nic said he hopes to wrap up the final winning Super Bowl tattoo on his either his back or shin. To be decided when the moment comes.