BALTIMORE, Md — It was all about the children today at the Sandtown Winchester Academy Gymnasium.

Thanks to DTLR, the Gervonta "Tank" Davis Cares Foundation, and The Keeping Hopes Alive Foundation children were treated the a wholesome kick-off to the holiday season.

Courtesy: Hassan Edwards @sandontmiss

Along with great music and refreshments, some participants got a fresh haircut.

Courtesy: Hassan Edwards @sandontmiss

And of course, a wide selection of age-appropriate toys were handed out, making sure every child receives a special gift this holiday season.