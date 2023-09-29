It's fandemonium! Orioles go into the playoffs with an AL East title

BALTIMORE — The Orioles clinch American League East title for the first time since 2014 and fans show excitement about what's to come over the next month.

“They're my hometown team you got to stick with them through it all,” said Michael Witemore who is an O’s fan.

Through the ups and downs of the O's the hardcore fans travel near and far to catch the team getting one step closer to the World Series.

"Lifelong, long suffering not so much orioles fan since 1970,” said Pat Latona who came all the way from Texas to see the O’s.

"I was up here last year for opening day and knew I wanted to come up again this year and it just happened to be that game last night and it was like I said for a long-suffering orioles fan, that was a good night,” said Latona.

For some the O's have become a mental break from reality. "It's a great release from normal day life just to come here and cheer, have a good time and I love the new players the new players are awesome,” said Terri Hett who is a hardcore fan of the Orioles.

The love for the O's even beams through the surrounding businesses like Checkerspot Brewing that is only a few blocks away.

"We have a particular appreciation for this Orioles team and watching them the whole season has been amazing, going into the post season we only anticipate that relationship to grow and strengthen," said Ryan Creel who is a brewer at Checkerspot Brewing Company.

Now that the O's are going to be here another 30 years the good vibes with the season just keep growing

"Anything past the winning the division and getting into the playoffs is a win for us at this point. 100 wins hopefully 100 plus wins is a great season for us. So I’m just happy we're here,” said Mike Latona who is a fan of the Orioles.



