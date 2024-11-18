It's Crash Responder Safety Week! Make sure to Thank those that come to your rescue on the roads

MARYLAND — Chances are someone in your family or your neighborhood works in a job involving roadway safety.

We're talking about the people who respond to crashes or show up to assist other drivers in need. They come at all hours of the night, no matter the weather.

According to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, first responders and highway workers responded to 110,340 crashes on Maryland roadways in 2023, along with thousands of other incidents such as disabled vehicles and roadway hazards.

This is Crash Responder Safety Week. While it may sound like a week for people who work those scenes, it's designed for everyone in hopes all workers come back home safely at the end of the day.

“Stay alert, exercise caution and always be aware of your surroundings when driving near the scene of an emergency,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “The safety of our first responders is paramount while they respond to crashes, administer life-saving medical treatment, and manage emergency situations on our highways, answering the urgent calls for help.”

There are things you can do to keep everyone safe, and all of this should feel very familiar.



Move over: it's the law in Maryland

If you can't move over, slow down!

Pay close attention to your surroundings while driving

Drive sober

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority kicked off the week Saturday, November 16th with a "Thank a Safety Responder Day".

The community got to meet some of Maryland’s first-line crash responder heroes, including members of State Highway Administration’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (CHART) and explore their vehicles and equipment.