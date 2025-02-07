BALTIMORE — For nearly five decades, the McDonald's All-American game has featured some of high school basketball's biggest names, and this year—one of Baltimore's most renowned coaches will take the sidelines as the head coach for the first time in his career, coach Herman Harried, otherwise known as coach Tree.

"It's a unique opportunity for Baltimore, the state of Maryland school system," says Harried.

Coach Tree is synonymous with the game of basketball. He began playing at age 11.

He eventually went on to Syracuse to play collegiately and played professionally overseas before stepping into coaching, where he's spent the last 29 years of his career. He is now the boys varsity basketball head coach at Lake Clifton.

Before getting the nod as the McDonald's All-American coach, he's achieved some impressive coaching accolades, but none of which he ever sought out.

"I didn't plan for McDonald's all-American head coach. I didn't plan the coach of Jordan Brand Classic; I didn't plan to be with USA Basketball. I didn't plan to be at Nike. I didn't plan that. Me doing things right by children. They're my thank you's," he says.

The big news comes as no surprise to his current and former players.

One of whom is his son Armon, who won multiple state championships playing for his dad and now enjoys life as a professional player overseas.

"He's never got this opportunity for to come at this moment, and this time it's been it's just been amazing," says Armon Harried. "I don't think he needs to do or can accomplish anything else in high school basketball; like, this was it for him. To do it as the head coach for the first time is amazing," says Armon.

Coach Tree's current player, Elijah Nelson, says this accomplishment is also a huge nod for the Baltimore community.

"It means a lot the city is getting noticed. Which means more opportunities for people that play basketball. Also, it is more of a spotlight for us to get noticed cause we don't really get noticed too much by colleges or coaches that are big time. This means a lot for the basketball community," says Nelson.

Coach Tree says this coaching in this game is an opportunity to coach high school guys on the biggest stage and provide critical knowledge for his players back home.

"[For] these kids to be able to be coached by somebody that did that event, I can bring some more information back to coach them better. It's like a professional development. I'm going to come back and help kids even more," says Harried.

The 48th annual McDonald's All-American game is in Brooklyn and will be played Tuesday, April 1st.