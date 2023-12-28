'It’s a celebration of culture it’s a celebration of community,' Baltimore community celebrates Kwanzaa

BALTIMORE — The beginning of Kwanzaa starts with the lighting of the Kinara, the seven candles which represent seven principles, and then the festivities begin.

“Its a celebration of family it’s a celebration of culture it’s a celebration of community," says Tasin Muhammed-Miles

On the second day of Kwanzaa, the Tendea Family held a public event bringing families throughout the community together to celebrate.

The Kwanzaa event included, food, games, music, dancing poetry and more, the organization even gave away books to each of the kids.

The organization says they give out the books each year hoping to improve black literacy rates in the youth, and also foster a positive racial identity in black children by reading stories they can relate to.

“Its a note in every book that they can like read and carry with them throughout the years as they’re developing.” says Tasin Muhammed-Miles

Kevin Ddotkins Jr. has a son who is a cadet with the Tendea Family. he says he was excited to be a part of the celebration.

He says the organization has changed his son’s life.

“Tendea Family provides the thing that I can’t, that outside strength. Unfortunately, kids don’t think we know anything. But, when he goes to the Tendea family, he makes sure his shirt is tucked in, all the morals and principles that our kids need in our community," says Kevin Dotkins Jr.

Tasin Muhammed-Miles says this event is also a way to shine a light on the positive things that happen in communities throughout Baltimore City.

“Its about collaboration there is vendors here there is performers here its about showcasing everybody’s art, everybody’s abilities everybody’s talents and bringing them into one big event so that we can say okay there is some good going on in Baltimore City," says Tasin Muhammed-Miles

She says the holiday also gives the community time to reflect on 2023 before entering into a new year.

Kevin says its important to celebrate the holiday and to pass the legacy on to the children.

“For the Tendea Family to provide that culture structure that we need its beautiful and look at it, look at it you can’t go wrong with this," says Kevin.

Kwanzaa runs through January first.

It ends with an African feast called a Karamu held on New Year’s day.

