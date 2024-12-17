'It was fun': Santa pays a visit to children at Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai

BALTIMORE — He made his list and checked it twice and found there were children who could use a little holiday cheer early this year.

Instead of getting a ride from Rudolph, Santa had a little help, courtesy of stat medevac and their trusty chopper.

"Getting Santa to the children who would really like to see him is a special moment," said Bill Edwards, line pilot of state medevac.

One of the lucky children getting to see Santa is 3-year-old Aaliyah Lancaster, who was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, a rare type of kidney cancer that mainly affects children.

"Her going through everything she has went through in this past year, it definitely means a lot to me for her to have a great Christmas and basically to just enjoy these memories," said Kaori Lancaster, Aaliyah's father.

and the memory of a visit from Santa...

"This moment, obviously, means a lot to her," Kaori said.

"These kids go through a lot when they come into our clinic. They constantly have to get poked and see doctors daily, and so it really brings, and so it really brings a smile to their face when they get to see Santa in a place that seems really scary to them," said certified life specialist Emily Nosek.

For Santa, it's all about the children.

"Last year, I know some of the kids I saw didn't go home for Christmas, so that's heartbreaking," Santa said.

And Santa wasn't just a hit with the kids.

"It was fun! It was a fun part of my day at work, so I was excited," Moesk said.

Staff members also got a chance to spend time and take pictures.