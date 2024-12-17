Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'It was fun': Santa pays a visit to children at Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai

Santa helicopters to Sinai and entertains children
Posted

BALTIMORE — He made his list and checked it twice and found there were children who could use a little holiday cheer early this year.

Instead of getting a ride from Rudolph, Santa had a little help, courtesy of stat medevac and their trusty chopper.

"Getting Santa to the children who would really like to see him is a special moment," said Bill Edwards, line pilot of state medevac.

One of the lucky children getting to see Santa is 3-year-old Aaliyah Lancaster, who was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, a rare type of kidney cancer that mainly affects children.

"Her going through everything she has went through in this past year, it definitely means a lot to me for her to have a great Christmas and basically to just enjoy these memories," said Kaori Lancaster, Aaliyah's father.

and the memory of a visit from Santa...

"This moment, obviously, means a lot to her," Kaori said.

"These kids go through a lot when they come into our clinic. They constantly have to get poked and see doctors daily, and so it really brings, and so it really brings a smile to their face when they get to see Santa in a place that seems really scary to them," said certified life specialist Emily Nosek.

For Santa, it's all about the children.

"Last year, I know some of the kids I saw didn't go home for Christmas, so that's heartbreaking," Santa said.

And Santa wasn't just a hit with the kids.

"It was fun! It was a fun part of my day at work, so I was excited," Moesk said.

Staff members also got a chance to spend time and take pictures.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices