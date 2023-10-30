BALTIMORE — It happened Friday morning, just before 8:00 a.m., as students were heading to school.

On Monday, school resumed as normal after police said three people were shot right near Carver High.

As a result, two teens and parents are now facing charges.

Andrea and her friend Ky’Mora are both juniors at Carver High and they both spoke with WMAR-2 News recalling the shooting that happened at the start of class on Friday disrupting their entire school day.

“So many situations been happening lately. A lot of people be having beef that we don’t know about that go on with their personal life and then they bring it on school grounds, and then stuff like this happens,” Andrea said.

Many of the students talked about the aftermath of the shooting making them feel uneasy or worried about coming to school.

“Now that somebody I know got involved with it, yeah, it’s like I don’t want to be here,” Ky’Mora said.

Police said on Friday a 15-year-old was brought to the school by his parents to assault another person. Detectives said both parents and the 15-year-old then pistol whipped someone.

Detectives said the 15-year-old tried to leave after the assault but then ran into another 15-year-old who he got into an argument with, that’s when they both pulled out guns and started shooting.

“It was a real shootout, people was ducking and dodging a lot of shots, it was really getting crazy out here,” Mike said.

During the shootout both 15-year-olds were hit and a 16-year-old who was uninvolved was also caught in the cross fire. All three are expected to be okay, but both 15-year-olds and the parents who were alleged accomplices to the assault were arrested.

This brought up a larger issue of guns on school grounds even though they have metal detectors, and we asked several students to weigh in on it.

“Why do you think people are bringing guns to school? Why do they need to protect themselves in school? Why is school dangerous,” we asked.

“To protect themselves, it’s no other reason. I mean it’s dangerous because they don’t got enough people to protect the kids, it’s bad in that school,” KyMora said.

“It’s a lot of things going on. Some people just want to be cool for real, but some people really gone blow they gun,” Mike said.

“I mean Baltimore is dangerous really, it’s dangerous everywhere,” Andrea said.

And unfortunately, many students have accepted this as the norm.

“It happened last year when I was in 10th grade, somebody got grazed up here by a bullet and then somebody brought a gun inside the school, so it’s pretty normal to me,” Jaisedria said.

Both parents involved were placed under arrest and charges are currently pending.

The two 15-year-olds are facing multiple charges including attempted murder and handgun violations.