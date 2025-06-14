It takes a village: Fathers receive help from local organization

BALTIMORE — We all know the saying "it takes a village."

There's no playbook for being a parent, for being a father.

So this Father's Day it's all about community, an organization helping dads be the best they can be.

Helping fathers make positive changes through education, community, and advocacy - that's what Father Fighting 4 Fathers is all about.

Leslie Vass told WMAR-2 News that the organization helped him in the midst of getting custody of his four children, saying before joining, he had never seen anything garnered towards helping out fathers.

"I remember as I was going through the motions with my children, there were no providers of services for men but there were for women," Vass said.

Volunteer Malik Williams said even though he isn't a biological father, he's a father figure to the kids he coaches.

"My father was a firm figure in my life and then the village comes in where when we think we get a little bit too old and cool to listen to our parents. That's where the outside comes in like the coaches, the teachers, the mentors, the big brothers," Williams said.

He witnesses first hand how children react to seeing their fathers trying.

"Allowing them to see, 'Oh, my dad's not giving up on me.' Like regardless of where the help is coming from, my dad's not giving up on me. I could cry right now just thinking about a child 8, 9, 10, 11 years old whatever their age might be just thinking that and seeing that their father is persevering to do whatever it is they have to do to spend some time with them."

The organization honored men like Vass and Williams Friday night with food and community.

Executive Director Markus Trent said he sees all kinds of fathers come to them for assistance from new dads, older fathers, and those getting back on their feet.

"A lot of these fathers come from the jail system and they reach back out and want to get back into their family life so we help them with care packages right," Trent said.

Trent gave an example of how his organization was able to help a friend falling on tough times.

"He was going through some medical issues with his body and things like that and that played a part also too in his child education and attendance," he said, "We were able to help him get his drivers license through the food project, we've been able to mentor him."

Vass told WMAR-2 News that even though there's a harsh reality that some dads don't rise to the occasion, the focus needs to be on those who are making an effort.

"That they have child support orders that they're not doing but how about some of the fathers who have been doing? "It's not about what we're not doing, it's about what we are doing and the objective is to continue moving forward with what we're going for our children."

Trent said that fathers with the organization will be honored at Sunday's Orioles game.

