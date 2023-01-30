'It is heartbreaking': Local officials, advocates plead for change after two major shootings in January

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is reeling after two major shooting incidents in January.

The same month, local advocates are scheduled to head down to Annapolis to plead for change.

When Baltimore City’s violence reaches children, there’s something especially sickening.

As this woman, who’s asked to remain anonymous, told WMAR, yards away from the scene in West Baltimore.

"Someone should at least come anonymous and give some information or something. Because it’s children; they didn’t ask for that,” she said.

And that’s exactly what police are pleading for after a man is dead and four others are hurt after a Saturday shooting and crash.

A 3-year-old and a 2-month-old are among those recovering in the hospital from that crash.

“Children are injured, fighting for their lives, all because of some conflict that could’ve been resolved in a much different way,” said Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

It’s the second major shooting in Baltimore this month alone, weeks after that Edmondson Village shooting, involving five high school-age victims.

A teen, Deanta Dorsey, died in that shooting.

"This month has been a very deadly and tragic month in America to start the new year, but especially, it really hits home for Baltimore," said Melissa Ladd.

Ladd is a mother and a schoolteacher, who volunteers with the Maryland chapter of the Moms Demand Action group, a national network fighting against gun violence.

They believe there are policy solutions, like stricter concealed carry laws and recourse for victims against gun companies.

The organization is planning a day of advocacy this Tuesday with leaders in Annapolis.

"It is heartbreaking to think that we are not keeping our children safe when they’re just going to get lunch. Or they’re riding in a car. So, it’s unacceptable, and we need to do all that we can in all the different ways we know work,” said Ladd.

With this case in particular, there is much work to be done for Baltimore police, as the city's police chief and mayor each plead for the public to help.

"Somebody can stand tall right now, and say, yeah, did that. This who it is, this what happened, we are not going to accept that. Somebody just going to bust all shots at women and children. That’s how you really start to change yourself and change your community," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Police say many bystanders were in the area when it happened.

At this hour, officers have not released a motive, or the names of any potential suspects.