BALTIMORE — Allergy sufferers might be wondering, "Is allergy season worse this year?"

The answer is a resounding yes.

With spring comes vibrant blossoms, but on the flip side comes its darker shadow — allergy season.

According to experts, allergy season is in fact getting worse. Pollen concentrations are rising, with levels up to 21% higher than before.

The culprit? Climate change, according to studies as recent as 2024.

Gussie Maguire, a scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, notes that the pollen season is getting longer. In fact, allergy season now starts about 20 days earlier and lasts over a week longer than it did 35 years ago. The evidence is visible all over the Chesapeake.

"Fortunately, it's not dirt and it's not a harmful algal bloom; it’s just the good old pollen," Maguire said.

Unfortunately, recent federal cuts have put agencies that keep us informed about climate change at risk.

"A lot of federal agencies that do incredibly important work on climate science, like NOAA, are sort of under the ax right now," said Maguire.

NOAA, which provides a pollen forecast tool, is essential for those suffering from allergies, helping them understand when to go outside and when to stay in based on pollen counts.

Maguire stresses the importance of advocacy, as a tool at this time.

"Pushing for restoration and full funding of all of these programs is probably the most important thing you can do right now," Maguire said.

According to Maguire, funding climate programs is vital for continued community health and safety.

"I think that's something that people may not always think about is how many aspects of their life is related to science, related to climate," Maguire said. "We are also organisms who live in the environment, so when things are impacting the environment, they are also impacting us, from our mental health to our physical health to the safety of our homes and roadways and schools."

If you need more immediate help surviving this allergy season, the Mayo Clinic recommends a few practical tips:

- Wear a face mask for outside chores

- Shower and wash your clothes when you get home

- Consider getting a (HEPA) filter for your bedroom.