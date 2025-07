ELKTON, Md. — A house caught fire late Saturday night in Cecil County.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, about 40 firefighters responded to the fire on Telegraph Road in Elkton. The call came in just before 11 p.m.

No one was hurt and it took firefighters about three hours to get the flames under control.

Investigators said a car was seen leaving the home right before the fire was discovered. Anyone with information can call the NERO Tipline at 410-386-3050.