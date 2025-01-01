Inner Harbor NYE fireworks still on schedule despite bad weather

BALTIMORE — The weather isn't raining on this parade; Baltimore's traditional New Year's fireworks are still expected to go off at midnight to ring in 2025.

It's one of The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts' signature events, reaching not just the thousands who flock to downtown but across the Charm City.

"There's so much work that goes into making sure that not just people who show up downtown but people who are watching it from different vantage points from all around the city, from Lake Montabello to Edmondson Village, they also are able to see these fireworks," BOPA Board Chair and Interim CEO Robyn Murphy said.

This year will showcase traditional fireworks set off from two barges in the harbor.

"A lot of trial and error from previous years has gone into where the barges are set up. So, we hope that this year, everyone is going to get to enjoy the fireworks," Murphy said.

Some came out early to celebrate at the harbor, avoiding the worst weather of the evening, like Ricardo Silva, who spent time with his family at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink.

"We are trying to enjoy the holidays and get them out the house and try something new," Silva said.

Ice skating is a New Year's Eve tradition for 11-year-old Kruti Janga and her 6-year-old brother Yuvan.

"I'm here every year because my dad works in the building right over there," she said.

Their favorite part of the holiday is staying up late, though they plan on spending it at home.

Meanwhile, Murphy is already planning ahead.

“Next year’s New Year’s Eve plans will start in January. Because I’m very interested in hearing any feedback and reiterating it to incorporate all the feedback so we are fully prepared," she said.

The display is scheduled to begin at midnight and last 15 minutes.