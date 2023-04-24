Infinite Legacy hosts donor ceremony of remembrance

BALTIMORE — Thousands of people donate organs and tissue to others, but not many of them get the opportunity to be celebrated.

In most cases, the recipient doesn't even get to meet the donor's family.

"I received mine from another donor, a non-family donor, and I have never met that donor," says John Bayton.

John Bayton is a kidney recipient who never got to meet his donor to thank them for saving his life.

That is exactly why John says he showed up at the event; he says its his way to show his appreciation.

"Since I can't really say thank you to my own, you know my donor, at least I can say thank you to the donors here today and their families," he says.

The ceremony also included displays of the infinite legacy's donor memorial quilts.

Each quilt celebrates the memory of those who have given the gifts of love and hope through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

"Being a donor is not a decision that is right for everyone, but we try to empower people by giving them the educational resources that they need to make the decision that's best for them," says Erin Bauer.

John says being a donor can have a huge impact on someone's life and that more people should register to donate, whether it's a live donation or a donation after you have passed away.

"Think about the life that they could be saving; it could be a family member, a friend, a colleague, or, in my case, a total stranger who will be eternally grateful and who will remember it for the rest of their lives."

If you would like to become a donor, you can put it on a renewed license at the DMV, or you can sign up here.

