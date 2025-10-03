Industries embrace apprenticeship programs as alternative career path gains momentum

BALTIMORE — A new book by Maryland State Senator Cory McCray is highlighting the transformative power of apprenticeships, particularly for young people in underserved communities who may not pursue traditional college education.

McCray's book tells his personal story of how an apprenticeship program helped him transition from being arrested for dealing drugs as a teenager to becoming a Maryland state senator. The educational narrative aims to expose readers to the life-changing impact of apprenticeships and skilled trades.

"The thing about universities and community colleges, let me be clear, that is a great thing. But, at the end of the day, apprenticeships are equivalent. They are not underneath, they are not the second option," McCray said.

The timing of McCray's book coincides with growing interest in apprenticeship programs across various industries. In September, the city of Annapolis announced its partnership with the Marine Trades Association of Maryland for a new marine tech apprenticeship program funded by the city.

Raymond Boyd, director of education and training for United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices, says apprenticeships are becoming increasingly popular for trades like electricians, plumbers, mechanics and iron workers.

"Just last year, in the building trades alone we have gained 82 thousand newer apprentices. So, the work is there and the interest is there," Boyd said.

Despite the growing opportunities, Boyd notes that many people remain unaware of these career paths.

"I think we have to realize how many people that come from underserved communities again don't know about these trade opportunities necessarily," Boyd said.

One appealing aspect of apprenticeships is that participants get paid while learning skills they will use throughout their careers. This model is now expanding beyond traditional trades into other sectors.

"We're starting to see other occupations looking at the apprenticeship model as it relates to what they do. So your starting to see other industries like the healthcare industry your starting to see the nursing industry your starting to see the hospitality industry start or be interested in apprenticeships because of the model," Boyd said.

McCray credits his transformation to his mother's decision to contact the Maryland Department of Labor to get him into an apprenticeship program. He hopes his story will help young people and their families understand there are viable alternatives to traditional education paths.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.