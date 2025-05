BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police need your help identifying individuals that are connected with a deadly shooting.

26-year-old Da'Quan Little was gunned down in the 1200 block of East Madison Street on May 18.

The individuals are pictured below:

Metro Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.