Increased costs, decreased revenues contribute to the end of the Charles Village Festival

BALTIMORE — After a quarter-century the Charles Village Festival is coming to an end.

The two day festival became a staple of North Baltimore each June, lining the Wyman Park Dell with vendors, games and live music.

On Monday the festival's organizers cited increased costs, the changing landscape of area events, and decreased revenues as reasoning behind their decision.

"The Festival committee thanks the many volunteers, community members, vendors, musicians, and sponsors who helped shape and support this vibrant neighborhood event all these years," festival organizers wrote on Facebook.

Throughout the years, the festival aimed to benefit community organizations including Charles Village Civic Association, Charles Village Rec League, Village Learning Place, and Friends of Wyman Park Dell.

While Charles Village Festival will be no more, the Garden Walk will continue on for its 42nd year on June 2 around 29th Street.

This news follows the end of another North Baltimore tradition.

Last month organizers of Hampden's HONFest announced their retirement, closing out a 30-year run.