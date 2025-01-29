MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A vigil was held in honor of 11-year-old London Olsen Tuesday night. Police found the little girl dead inside the family home last Thursday.

Keyona Dillion, her mother, was reportedly charged with her murder.

In memory of 11-year-old London Olsen

Family and neighbors came together in Middle River to honor London's memory.

Balloons, candles, and flowers filled the front yard of the home where Olsen lived with her mother.

"It's sad. It shouldn't have happened," says Latanya Turner, a neighbor.

"But we are here to support the family and celebrate the life of London."