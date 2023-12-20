In-Line hockey rink ready for action at Batt's Neck Park

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY — Fans of in-line skating have a great place to play in Queen Anne's County.

Earlier this month the Department of Parks and Recreation finished renovations to the in-line rink at Batt's Neck Park.

In-line skating is similar to its ice counterpart but with wheels instead of blades.

The recent renovations mean players can use the rink year-round. It's also perfect for players of all ages and skill levels.

Batt's Neck Park spans across 45 acres. It has soccer fields, football fields, lacrosse fields, and a baseball/softball diamond, catering to various sporting interests.