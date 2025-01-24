In Harbor Point this weekend: Ice sculptures and a Lunar New Year celebration

BALTIMORE — It's that time of year: there's ice in the Baltimore harbor, and at Harbor Point.

This weekend, celebrate Lunar New Year and enjoy the Harbor Point Ice Festival at the development's central plaza.

The Ice Festival takes shape this Saturday, and the Lunar New Year festivities are both Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Preparations were underway Friday as a test-run snowman ice sculpture stood watch.

"This is my favorite festival that we do all year," said Chris Seiler, director of marketing and communications for Beatty Development Group, "there's nothing really quite like it in the city, in terms of the ice, and letting people really get up close and personal with the carvings."

"The forecast looks good," he added, "this is the one event this year where we kind of need it to be a little bit chillier."

At the ice festival, talented carvers will start with a big block of ice, knock it with tools like chainsaws, and work their way down to tiny picks.

There will be plenty of sculptures for photos, and a wall where you can try it yourself, Seiler told WMAR.

"We're also going to be having the Asia In A Bite Food Festival," he added, "It's a super popular pop-up festival that occurs all over the Baltimore waterfront."

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 30 different vendors will sell food and drinks, alongside live music and dance performances, to begin the Year of the Snake.

The events in Harbor Point are free to attend.