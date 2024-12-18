BALTIMORE — My Cause, My Cleats is a platform NFL players use to show support for a cause near and dear to them.

Ravens Long snapper Nick Moore partnered with Marine Corp Scholarship Foundation.

It's an organization that provides education; opportunities for children of marines and navy corpsmen.

"In America, we're so blessed to have service men and women that protect us and keep us safe and give us the freedoms that we have," says Moore.

"A foundation like this that takes away a little bit of pressure from service men and women's families and allows their kids opportunities that maybe they don't have the financial ability to get to. It's a great honor and I think it's a really great thing they're doing," he says.

Not only have Moore's family members served, he has two friends on active duty.

"I know when they're on deployment, for six months at a time, and they have kids, it's really tough on their wives to be at home with the kids. This just gives them a little bit of piece of mind knowing that they can get an opportunity. They don't have to necessarily worry about paying for school or paying for college and it allows the kids to get a chance to do something for themselves," says Moore.

It's the biggest honor he could have.

"That was my goal to give eyeballs to this foundation and give them a chance to be known to people that would maybe never heard of them or seen them before," says Moore.

The NFL will auction off the cleats and the proceeds will go to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.