'I'm very angry': Proposed redevelopment sparks concerns among Baltimore County residents

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A proposed redevelopment in the Middle River and White Marsh area has sparked concerns among residents.

Some residents on Ebenezer Road are upset about the proposed development of a nearly three million-square-foot industrial park and logistics space in the area, similar in size to the White Marsh Mall.

A community input meeting is scheduled for Thursday to hear concerns and find out what modifications can be made to the project that will affect many people's living conditions.

"I haven't met one person that thought this was a good idea,” said one person who lives in the area.

The property that will be used for the development is known as Lafarge Quarry. It has operated as a sand and gravel quarry for 75 years.

In 2019, Baltimore County was notified that the property was going to be redeveloped.

Now, a developer has proposed to place three warehouses on the property, along with over 200 acres that will be donated to Baltimore County to use.

But this project is drawing more concerns and questions than acceptance.

"I’m very angry, I’m very angry,” said Bryan Amig, who lives off Ebenezer Road.

Part of the plan includes widening Ebenezer Road from two lanes to four.

Amig has a home off that road and says this will cause more accidents on a road that already sees many cars in the ditch.

"The four lane is only going to make it worse cause the people are passing each other now at a no passing zone at high rates of speed and the gentleman across the street over the past two, two and half years has had five accidents right there at his driveway,” said Amig.

The change would also take away many people's front yard and everything in it.

"They're talking about seven feet off their house and five feet off of our house. We have wells and septics and everything in the way. I mean what all of us get to lose our houses so someone can build some buildings we don't need anyway,” said another person who lives off Ebenezer Road and asked to not give his name.

Hundreds of people are expected to be at the meeting, including the developer and Councilman David Marks, who represents the area.

"I’m expecting there's going to be a lot of questions, there's going to be a lot of opposition this is an area that's been through tremendous growth over the past 20 years or so,” said Councilman Marks.

Councilman Marks says that according to the law, modifications can be made to the project for up to 90 days after Thursday's meeting.

"And that's what I’m probably going to do, I’m listening to the community, like I said I didn't vote for this before I represented the area but my job as a councilman is to listen to the concerns and try to take action," said Councilman Marks.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Gunpowder VFW Post 10067 at 6309 Ebenezer Road.