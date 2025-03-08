"I'm still like a little numb, and I'm hurt:" Loved ones hold vigil for men shot and killed in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — 23-year-old Derrick McDonald and 28-year-old Mack Galloway, also known as DRose and Buck, were shot and killed on Meade Village Road Tuesday night.

Derrick's mom, Emaani Wilson, told WMAR-2 News she rushed to the neighborhood when she found out about the shooting, but it was already too late.

"So, we got out here, I think we sat out here a couple hours and watched him laying on the ground over there so," she said, "And now I'm still like a little numb, and I'm hurt. I'm hurt, hurt. That's my baby, I held him for nine months, pushed him out standing up."

The mother of Mack's children, Chameeka Thomas, said she's just as hurt but chooses to remember the good times, like how great of a father he was.

"Loving, always so protective over everyone we're just gonna miss him and we love him," she said.

The large crowd Friday night served as a testament to just how many people loved both men.

A vigil honoring their lives brought out many tears but also many joyful memories.

"When Buck was a child, you could hear his grandmother, Miss Louise, calling him all throughout the neighborhood. She was saying Buckaroo," Mack's family friend Jasmine Bonds said.

Emaani smiled as she remembered her son's lively personality.

"Crazy, goofy, supportive -that smile would've brightened up this whole outside."

But she never got to say a final goodbye, so she gave her son one last heartfelt message.

"And I'm going to love him more, I think I love him more than he ever knew. I think that's what I would tell him that I'm proud of him and I love him even through everything."

At the time of this publication, no arrests have been made in this case.

If you know anything, call Anne Arundel County Police.

Head to this GoFundMe to help Derrick's family out with funeral costs.