OWINGS MILLS, M.d — It was a tough loss for the Ravens Sunday against the Eagles, but now they head into their bye still confident they can make the proper changes and adjustments to make a deep playoff run.

"I'm happy with the first part of the season. It’s not perfect. I’d like to have a few more wins, but I’m glad we have the wins that we have," says Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens bye week comes late this year in Week 14.

Where most bye weeks would consist of mid-season reviews, Harbaugh says this year’s bye will focus on ideas, adjustments, and their final four opponents.

"Bill Parcels had a great quote; he said the season starts after Thanksgiving. Wow. What a truth for the teams that’s still in it, and we’re one of those teams," says Harbaugh.

One focal point throughout this bye is also Justin Tucker, who missed two field goals and an extra point Sunday.

"Points were at a premium in the game. There have been a few of these games sometimes we haven’t made the most of our opportunity to score points," says Harbaugh.

The players will have the week off and return next Monday, while coaches will work throughout the week.

The Ravens next game is a December 15 game on the road against the New York Giants.