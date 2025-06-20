If you see a plane flying lower than normal, don't worry, it's NASA

A heads-up from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, you may see their aircraft flying low overhead.

From Sunday, June 22nd, through Wednesday, July 2nd, two research planes will be making low-altitude atmospheric research flights.

There will be research flights near Philadelphia, Baltimore, and some Virginia cities. Those will happen from June 22nd until the 26th.

There will be similar research flights on the West Coast over the Los Angeles Sea Basin, the Salton Sea, and the Central Valley in California. Those are expected from June 29th until July 2nd.

The aircrafts, NASA’s P-3 Orion aircraft (N426NA) and a King Air B200 aircraft (N46L) owned by Dynamic Aviation and contracted by NASA, will be flying at altitudes lower than your typical commercial flight, and you may see them doing maneuvers, such as vertical spirals. They may also circle power plants, landfills, and urban areas.

The flights support NASA’s longstanding Student Airborne Research Program (SARP), an eight-week summer internship that provides undergraduates with hands-on experience in every aspect of a scientific campaign.