"If I end up dead, Toni did this": Woman sends chilling message to sister before murder

PARKVILLE, Md. — We're learning more about a deadly stabbing in Parkville over the weekend.

On March 29 Baltimore County Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 8300 block of Nunley Drive.

Officers arriving on scene located Rashard Mack sitting in the living room next to a broken knife blade covered in blood.

Turns out, it was Mack who called 911.

Police soon discovered his girlfriend, Taejhiana Walker, stabbed to death inside a rear bedroom.

According to charging documents, Mack had cutting wounds to his abdomen and leg.

During an interview with detectives, Mack claimed Walker tried killing him with the knife.

Walker's roommates say she met Mack on Instagram last summer and the two moved in together.

Around winter break, Walker stopped taking Mack's calls, prompting him to contact her roommates.

Mack eventually showed up outside Walker's window to speak with her.

On March 28, Mack admitted to waiting several hours for Walker inside her car.

Walker reportedly sent her roommates a text message, but insisted she was okay.

Mack told detectives he and Walker smoked and talked about their relationship, before heading back to her apartment for bed.

Around 9am, Mack said Walker got mad and accused him of cheating.

At some point he claims Walker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Mack said Walker's wounds were from trying to defend himself.

He went on to say he wrestled her onto the bed, then to the floor, later claiming that Walker picked up the knife blade and stabbed him in the leg.

Court documents suggest the evidence told a different story.

Mack's injuries appeared to be self-inflicted, while the crime scene indicates it was Walker who was attacked first.

Police did say Mack confessed to picking up a pair of scissors and stabbing Walker "a few times."

Detectives believe Mack killed Walker over her desire to end their relationship.

Walker's sister revealed a text message she received the night before the murder stating "If I end up dead, Toni did this.... his name is Rashard Mack."

Mack now faces first-degree murder charges and is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.