Identity Access Project and Franciscan Center help people gain identification

BALTIMORE — Not having a form of identification is a barrier that prevents you from doing everyday things and it's a problem millions of people suffer from.

The Franciscan Center and Identity Access Project have partnered together removing barriers helping people have a chance at a normal life once again.

"Without a photo ID, you cannot access society. You cannot access housing, employment, you cannot enroll yourself in school, your child in school, you cannot access medical care you are simply stuck," says MaryBeth Moran, the founder of Identity Access Project.

"I hadn't had (an ID) for 30 years," said Mark Miller, who recently worked with IAP to get a new ID.

"They got me an ID, my social security card and my birth certificate. They feed me when I'm hungry. If I need a shoulder to cry on here, it's the best place I've ever seen," says Miller.

Last year, IAP provided 1,000 people with identification.

So far this year, they've served 400 people at the Franciscan Center, a ministry based nonprofit, who is also aiming to reduce homelessness, and increase opportunity for access to healthcare.

"It's a collective. It's a bigger thing. It's more than the Franciscan Center. It's a collective where we all can uniquely come together to help the individuals in need," said Sabrina Gay, director of Responsive Services at the Franciscan Center.

Before the two partnered together, Gray says the barriers were difficult to overcome.

Now this partnership helps them build sustainability, hope and dignity for those in need like Miller.

"Now I can go open up a bank account... now that I got an ID, I'm going places," said Miller.