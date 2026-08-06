ICE bashes PG County for freeing undocumented migrants despite detainers

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — In what has become a rather frequent occurrence, ICE is once again bashing Prince George's County for reportedly ignoring a federal detainers, and releasing undocumented migrants with criminal histories.

We last reported on something similar that happened in February, but the latest such incident occurred last month.

According to ICE, Prince George’s County Detention Center released two men, one of which is a suspected Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang member, despite detainers being lodged against each of them.

As result, ICE agents tracked down Yeferson Jose Canamo-Jordan, 28 of Venezuela, and Felipe Fernando Reymundo, 23-year of Guatemala, pulling both over in Upper Marlboro, and rearresting them.

ICE Yeferson Jose Canamo-Jordan, 28 of Venezuela, and Felipe Fernando Reymundo

ICE believes Canamo-Jordan is affiliated with TDA. He unlawfully entered the country in August 2022, but was released from custody under former President Joe Biden's Administration.

He would go onto be convicted of driving without a license, and was later charged with assault.

As for Reymundo, federal authorities are unsure of when he illegally came to the country, however since then he's been arrested several times for crimes such as arson and auto theft.

This past General Assembly Maryland lawmakers outlawed State and local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The U.S. has since sued the State as have several Sheriffs who want to help.

“Sanctuary policies continue to disregard U.S. immigration law and put communities at risk by releasing illegal aliens prone to criminal activity into our communities,” said ERO Washington Field Office Director Robert Guadian. “By choosing not to honor ICE detainers, county jails give us no option but to conduct more arrests in the community rather than in the safe and controlled environment of a jail."

Last year, WMAR-2 News reported on a study ranking Maryland tenth in the nation for ignoring ICE detainers.