Ian Hutchinson, goalie for the University of Maryland ice hockey team, passes away at 21

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ian Hutchinson, a goalie for the University of Maryland's ice hockey team, has passed away, according to a social media post from the team.

A Rockville, Maryland, native, the team described Hutchinson as a "great teammate, the funniest friend, a lovable brother, and an incredible man."

"Having Hutch as a member of the Terps Hockey family was a beautiful privilege. He loved the Muppets, he loved the Montreal Canadiens, and he loved the ice. As long as we play, #31 will live on."

Hutchinson also played for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County ice hockey team, which also paid tribute via Instagram.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of UMBC Hockey alumnus, Ian Hutchinson, at the age of 21. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates at UMBC, @terpshockey, and @bcmensclubhockey."

Puck Empire, a well-known Instagram account for the hockey community, posted Monday that Hutchinson's initials and number will appear on all final score posts throughout the entire Stanley Cup Final.