'I was just excited to be here': Orioles' fans happy to be back at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Expectations are high and there’s a ton of excitement in Birdland.

Fans donning that familiar orange, confidently strut across Eutaw Street and past the right field bricks.

Back again, after six long months, to cheer on the O’s.

The backdrop is chilly and cloudy on this early April afternoon.

But if you’re an Orioles fan, your disposition is anything but.

Take a listen to what some of the O’s faithful had to say this afternoon.

"It would be a disappointment if we don’t make the playoffs this year, the way these guys are. They’re young, they’re hungry and they’re great players. A lot of talent," John Whittles, an Orioles fan said.

"I was just excited to be here, I’ve always wanted to come for an opening day all my life. It was kind of on my bucket list," one fan said.

"Today, to see all these people here, I just, my heart, I love it,” another fan said.

The Orioles played above .500 baseball last year and they hadn't had winning season since 2016.

Thousands normally show up for opening day.

But there’s just something different this time around.