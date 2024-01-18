McCormick & Company worker killed inside Tradepoint Atlantic logistics center

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Police are investigating following a deadly overnight stabbing inside the McCormick & Company Logistics Center at Tradepoint Atlantic.

A McCormick spokesperson confirmed the victim was an employee named Anthony Day.

The company said they "were deeply saddened" by the Day's death, but declined to provide more information "out of concern for the privacy of his family."

It's unclear at this point what led to the stabbing.

Police nor McCormick would comment on whether the suspect was a fellow employee.

So far no arrests have been announced.